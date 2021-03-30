ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $53,000 in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

RYAM opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

