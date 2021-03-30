ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Truist dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

