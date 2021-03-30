ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,668,000.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,913.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Insiders have sold a total of 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

