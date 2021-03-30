Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,604 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $36,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

