Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVKIF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.