EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVRZF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

