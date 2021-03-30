ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,775 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $93,799,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.