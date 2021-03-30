ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The New York Times by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.