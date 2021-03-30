ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Apollo Investment worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

