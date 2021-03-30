ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,749 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.