ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $9,296,000.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

