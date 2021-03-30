ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 94,133 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 723.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,133 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

