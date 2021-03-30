Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $176.10. 12,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,091. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

