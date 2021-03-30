Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,761 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 817,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,959,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

