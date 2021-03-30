Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,959,781. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

