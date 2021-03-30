Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 108,500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.14% of Welltower worth $37,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

