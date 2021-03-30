Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 3,700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 904,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $61,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,589. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

