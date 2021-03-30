Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 56,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 903,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $52,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. 304,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

