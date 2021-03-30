Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 97,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 97,100 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. 493,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,093,633. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

