FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.89.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $323.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $248.86 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.