Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $7.93 million and $31,737.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009618 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

