Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

