Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Equitable stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

