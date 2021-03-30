Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $178.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

