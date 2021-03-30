Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NYSE ALLE opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

