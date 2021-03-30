Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

FMAT opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.