Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 124.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

FIS opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.20 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

