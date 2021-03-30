Financial Architects Inc Buys 1,748 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,188,000 after purchasing an additional 669,114 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

