Financial Architects Inc Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,083.71.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $2,047.53. 49,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,060.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,784.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

