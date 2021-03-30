Financial Architects Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. 291,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,706. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.