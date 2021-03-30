Financial Architects Inc Purchases 63,951 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 156.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $7,574,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 117,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,722. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

