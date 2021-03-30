Financial Architects Inc Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. 93,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,384. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.