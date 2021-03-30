Financial Architects Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

