Financial Contrast: Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) versus InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85% Otonomy -14,379.87% -108.75% -54.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Otonomy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 1 5 0 2.83 Otonomy 0 0 4 0 3.00

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. Otonomy has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 213.95%. Given Otonomy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than InnovAge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Otonomy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and Otonomy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $23.99 million 133.24 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -5.77 Otonomy $600,000.00 207.77 -$44.67 million ($1.45) -1.78

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otonomy beats InnovAge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. In addition, the company develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

