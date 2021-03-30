Financial Review: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) versus MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and MagnaChip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A MagnaChip Semiconductor 47.11% 38.96% 3.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of MagnaChip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegro MicroSystems and MagnaChip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 MagnaChip Semiconductor 0 2 4 0 2.67

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.74%. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and MagnaChip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MagnaChip Semiconductor $792.20 million 1.50 -$21.83 million $0.48 53.71

Allegro MicroSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Summary

MagnaChip Semiconductor beats Allegro MicroSystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also provides metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, switching regulators, linear regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for various industrial applications consisting of power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

