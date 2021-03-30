FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $79.29 million and $12.23 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 749,789,872 coins and its circulating supply is 227,072,508 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

