First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FCIT remained flat at $$25.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. First Citrus Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

