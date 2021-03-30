First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 14,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NYSE:FSD remained flat at $$15.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,148. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

