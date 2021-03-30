First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSE FEI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

