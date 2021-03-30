First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

NASDAQ QQXT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.57. 3,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $83.38.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.