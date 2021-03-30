First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

