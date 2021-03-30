Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.7 days.

FLTDF opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

FLTDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

