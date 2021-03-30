Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 529,715 shares.The stock last traded at $16.85 and had previously closed at $16.89.

FLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.