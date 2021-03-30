Fly Leasing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,376 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,423% compared to the typical volume of 156 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of FLY opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.