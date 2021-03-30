Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Foot Locker stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

