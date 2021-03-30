Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.85

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 17709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after buying an additional 253,367 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,920,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,450,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

