Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

FBRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $237,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

