Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.00

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.81), with a volume of 92238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.50 ($3.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

The stock has a market cap of £667.65 million and a P/E ratio of -109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.54%.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,893 shares of company stock valued at $29,678,546.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

