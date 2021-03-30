Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$12.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.14.

FVI opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

