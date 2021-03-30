Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE FEDU opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.51. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

